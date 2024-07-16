First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Lessened by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter worth $777,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 48,627 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 90,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. The stock had a trading volume of 174,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.08. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

