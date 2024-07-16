First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.12. 53,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 57,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The company has a market cap of $160.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 16.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund by 43.7% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares during the period.

About First Trust Stoxx European Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust DJ STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones STOXX Select Dividend 30 Index (the Index). The Index is a dividend weighted index of 30 stocks selected from the Dow Jones STOXX 600 Index, which includes high-dividend yielding companies across 18 European countries.

