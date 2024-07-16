Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $564,980.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
