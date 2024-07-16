FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in June

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
FirstRand Stock Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS FANDF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. 2,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.
FirstRand Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than FirstRand
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.