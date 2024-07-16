Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.84.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.