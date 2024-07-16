Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,033,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance

FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products.

