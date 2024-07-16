Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) Short Interest Update

Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 3,033,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fortnox AB (publ) Stock Performance
FNOXF remained flat at $7.17 during trading hours on Tuesday. Fortnox AB has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.
About Fortnox AB (publ)
