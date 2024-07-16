Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Holdings Reduced by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,425 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded up $4.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,169,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.97. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

