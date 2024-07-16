GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 2.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $27.73. 10,297,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 25,932,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 346.67 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares in the company, valued at $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock worth $300,183. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in GameStop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in GameStop by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

