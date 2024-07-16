Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.43

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.43 and last traded at $172.36, with a volume of 28949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.05.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

