Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,248,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 4,728,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 19,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,681. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

