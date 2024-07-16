General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $95,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.61. 1,124,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,686. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $212.58 and a 12 month high of $302.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

