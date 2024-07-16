Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Up 10.5% in June

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Generation Bio Price Performance
Generation Bio stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 133,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,340. The firm has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Generation Bio
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Generation Bio
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.