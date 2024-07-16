Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Short Interest Up 10.5% in June

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Generation Bio stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 133,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,340. The firm has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.84. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

