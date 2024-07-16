Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 136,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,722. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $155.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Insider Activity at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $581,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,726,786.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.