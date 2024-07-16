Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $151.59 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,296,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises about 11.3% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.80% of Ormat Technologies worth $151,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 864,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after acquiring an additional 172,934 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 524,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 110,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,559,000 after acquiring an additional 42,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA traded up $3.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 564,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,479. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.73 and a one year high of $85.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

