Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Has $46.86 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,440 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,960 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for about 3.5% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $46,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 89,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after buying an additional 630,964 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $12.55 on Tuesday, hitting $245.70. The company had a trading volume of 497,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,774. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.03 and a 1-year high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

