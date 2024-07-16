Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Vital Farms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VITL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2,006.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $1,003,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the first quarter valued at $660,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 19.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,649. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,473. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

