Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Update

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
AGNG stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
