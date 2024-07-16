Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Performance
Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.25.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.