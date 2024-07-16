Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.