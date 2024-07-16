Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $15.96

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.96, but opened at $16.59. Gold Fields shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 515,997 shares changing hands.

GFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 33.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,656,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after buying an additional 43,571 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 21.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $9,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

