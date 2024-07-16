Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Trading Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 12.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 74,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Golden Peak Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Golden Peak Minerals Company Profile

Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

