good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
good natured Products Stock Down 34.4 %
OTCMKTS:GDNPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 413,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.
good natured Products Company Profile
