good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

good natured Products Stock Down 34.4 %

OTCMKTS:GDNPF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 413,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,517. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. good natured Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

good natured Products Company Profile

Featured Articles

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

