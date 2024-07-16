Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.94

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.94 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 9106 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $709.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $173,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.