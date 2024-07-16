Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,935,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 9,061,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,432.9 days.

Great Wall Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

