Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,935,900 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 9,061,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,432.9 days.
Great Wall Motor Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of GWLLF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.95.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
