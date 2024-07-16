Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Greenidge Generation Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. Greenidge Generation has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.26.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Greenidge Generation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

In related news, President Dale Irwin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,334.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenidge Generation stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.07% of Greenidge Generation as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.