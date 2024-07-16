Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,438.5 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
