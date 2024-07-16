Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,438.5 days.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GRGSF remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867. Grieg Seafood ASA has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $7.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company in Norway, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It engages in the farming, production, and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

