Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Stephens

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. 29,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.19. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $373.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 97.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

