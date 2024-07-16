Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of HE stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,257,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,332. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 54.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

