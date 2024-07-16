Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Up 10.4%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.68. 3,413,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,727,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,015,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth $8,944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 561,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 285,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 169,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

