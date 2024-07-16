Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 32,614 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 5,772.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 616,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 370.3% during the 1st quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 404,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after buying an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE OWL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 2,711,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

