Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,081 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 143,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 210.8% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,708. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.51 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $109.63.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,946. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

