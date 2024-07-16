Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,166 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
ODP Price Performance
NASDAQ ODP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 305,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.98.
ODP Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
