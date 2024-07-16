Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,166 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP Price Performance

NASDAQ ODP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 305,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

ODP Profile

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.