Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 420.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

BlackLine Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BL traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,056. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.79 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $157.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

