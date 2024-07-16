Headlands Technologies LLC Buys 3,714 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 952.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nextracker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextracker by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXT. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. 1,458,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,432. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. Nextracker Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $736.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

