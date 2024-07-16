Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Up 6.4 %

State Street stock traded up $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,259,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,800. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.48. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $84.37.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

