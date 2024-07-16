Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 4,893 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $222.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $105.58. The stock had a trading volume of 243,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,556. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.