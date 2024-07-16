Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 66.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after buying an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.58. The stock had a trading volume of 238,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24.

Insider Transactions at Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

