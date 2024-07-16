Headlands Technologies LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 414.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,917 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealReal by 233.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RealReal

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caretha Coleman sold 10,354 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $44,832.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,026.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,606 shares of company stock valued at $759,706 in the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of REAL traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,111. The firm has a market cap of $397.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

