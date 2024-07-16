Headlands Technologies LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 14.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,490,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Core & Main by 23.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,975,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,200 shares of company stock worth $6,511,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

