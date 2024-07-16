Headlands Technologies LLC Has $231,000 Stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 108,450.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDCC. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in InterDigital by 1,380.5% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in InterDigital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,701,380.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com lowered InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Stock Up 0.5 %

InterDigital stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 118,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,998. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.58. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.65 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

