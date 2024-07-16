Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 2,480.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FMX traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.55. The stock had a trading volume of 403,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average is $122.77. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

