Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $176,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 142.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,657,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.99. 1,263,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,087. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $117.28 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

