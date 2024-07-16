Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $506,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SJM traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.22. 392,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,830. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $153.94. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

