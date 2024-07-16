Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $189,000 Investment in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,120,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,016. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock worth $378,452. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

