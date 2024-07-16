Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WING. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WING. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $386.67. The company had a trading volume of 294,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,303. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.08 and a 52 week high of $431.03. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $398.01 and a 200 day moving average of $351.37.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

