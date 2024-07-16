Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,682,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,034,000 after purchasing an additional 56,715 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after purchasing an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT traded up $8.74 on Tuesday, hitting $217.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.32. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $2,010,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,205,471.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSIT. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

