Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 16,303 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after purchasing an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 63.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 551,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,262,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

