Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $185,000 Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,404 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. 1,231,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,115. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

