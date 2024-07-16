Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 251,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lucid Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,674,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,969,012. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.14.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

