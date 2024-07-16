Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.58.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 16,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $2,394,653.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,567.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total transaction of $1,471,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,914.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.85. 640,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,368. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

