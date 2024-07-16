Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,113.5 days.
Healios K.K. Price Performance
Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.06. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 0.93 and a 12-month high of 1.31.
About Healios K.K.
