Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF) Short Interest Update

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 422,700 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,113.5 days.

Healios K.K. stock remained flat at 1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.06. Healios K.K. has a 12-month low of 0.93 and a 12-month high of 1.31.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company offers HLCM051 for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome; HLCN061 for treating solid tumors; HLCR011 for the treatment of retinal pigment epithelium tear and age-related macular degeneration; and HLCL041 for liver disease.

